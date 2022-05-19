$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $54.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 12.26%.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ OSBC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $13.90. 2,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,376. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $64,709.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 2,797.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,296 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,264,000 after acquiring an additional 613,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,934,000 after acquiring an additional 572,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 849,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,329,000 after buying an additional 496,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

