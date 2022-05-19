$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 75.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPVG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.29. 1,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,432. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

