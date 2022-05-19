$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.49. Kelly Services posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

KELYA stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.03. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 656,552 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,683,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,454,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,379,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,981,000 after purchasing an additional 291,947 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

