$0.51 EPS Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.52. Marvell Technology posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.98. 365,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,046,978. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,932,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,680,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,261,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

