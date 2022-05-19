$0.52 EPS Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Graphic Packaging reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

GPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after buying an additional 282,968 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 233.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 613,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 429,015 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

