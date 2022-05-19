-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). NanoString Technologies posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The company had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSTG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $58,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

NSTG opened at $14.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market cap of $693.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.98. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $70.40.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

