-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.64). fuboTV reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 64.61% and a negative net margin of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FUBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,478,758. The firm has a market cap of $590.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.69. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gandler bought 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,240.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $27,764,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in fuboTV by 121.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in fuboTV by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,922,000 after purchasing an additional 937,157 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 899,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 721,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

