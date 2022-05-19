$0.72 EPS Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.73. Fortive reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

Fortive stock opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.35. Fortive has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,379 shares of company stock worth $215,546. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 507,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 89.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

