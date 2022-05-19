-$0.76 EPS Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Invitae reported earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($1.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVTA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Invitae by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 28,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 8.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 108,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 130.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 50,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,369,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVTA traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,766,787. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $850.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.89. Invitae has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

