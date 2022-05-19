-$0.78 EPS Expected for Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) will report ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.75). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($3.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xilio Therapeutics.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ XLO opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

