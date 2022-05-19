-$0.91 EPS Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.80). eHealth posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 102.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. eHealth had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $105.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EHTH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of EHTH opened at $10.49 on Thursday. eHealth has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $66.49. The company has a market cap of $281.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88.

In other eHealth news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 471,905 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,504,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,328,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 809,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after buying an additional 246,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

