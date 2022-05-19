$0.94 EPS Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) to post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $1.07. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

FCX opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

