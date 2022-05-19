$1.24 EPS Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.30. Green Brick Partners posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Shares of GRBK traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,644. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.