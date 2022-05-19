$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

NYSE VRT opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,092.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

In related news, VP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon bought 13,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,985 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Vertiv by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,693,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,562,000 after purchasing an additional 575,439 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

