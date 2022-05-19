$1.42 Million in Sales Expected for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) to report $1.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the lowest is $1.34 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics posted sales of $13.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.66 million, with estimates ranging from $10.23 million to $21.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 358.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGLE shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 67,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $130,220.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 80,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $187,384.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,894 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 844,000 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,579,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 234,129 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

