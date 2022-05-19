$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $58.92. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in M.D.C. by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

