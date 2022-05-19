$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M.D.C..
M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of MDC stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $58.92. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.01%.
In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in M.D.C. by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
M.D.C. Company Profile (Get Rating)
M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on M.D.C. (MDC)
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.