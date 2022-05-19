$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) to announce $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $6.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NetApp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in NetApp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NetApp by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP opened at $70.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average is $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NetApp has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

