$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) to report $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.65 billion. EnLink Midstream reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year sales of $7.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EnLink Midstream.
EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.
Shares of ENLC opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 2.75. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.43%.
In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at $354,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $1,242,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 43.3% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. 39.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.
