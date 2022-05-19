$1.87 EPS Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the highest is $1.87. GMS reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $8.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GMS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 36,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GMS by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GMS by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of GMS by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 2,218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.30. GMS has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

