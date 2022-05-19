$100.85 Million in Sales Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) will announce $100.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the highest is $101.30 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $91.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $408.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.70 million to $415.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $451.39 million, with estimates ranging from $443.67 million to $465.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $25.68.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

