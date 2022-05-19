$11.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) will report sales of $11.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.83 billion and the lowest is $9.77 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $9.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $53.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.49 billion to $56.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $64.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.14 billion to $106.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 378.26%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

