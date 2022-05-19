$122.86 Million in Sales Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBIGet Rating) to announce $122.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.00 million and the highest is $125.70 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $150.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $494.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $503.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $523.82 million, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $533.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.51.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

