$125.76 Million in Sales Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) to announce $125.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.30 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $134.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $505.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $504.26 million to $507.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $531.24 million, with estimates ranging from $526.78 million to $535.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SASR shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter worth $273,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

