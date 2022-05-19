$13.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) will announce $13.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.46 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $12.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $52.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.76 billion to $53.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $55.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.14 billion to $56.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cisco Systems.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $55.84. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $64.29.
Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.
