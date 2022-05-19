$13.90 Million in Sales Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) will report sales of $13.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. IRIDEX reported sales of $13.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $58.20 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $65.83 million, with estimates ranging from $65.20 million to $66.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRIX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 8.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. 22.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIX stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.23. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

