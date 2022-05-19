$133.10 Million in Sales Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) will report $133.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.20 million. International Money Express reported sales of $116.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $541.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.50 million to $541.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $622.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMXI shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 11,977 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,384.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 483,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,589,451.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 26,708 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $534,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,921 shares in the company, valued at $12,738,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,044 shares of company stock worth $4,748,726. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in International Money Express by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,853,000 after buying an additional 346,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Money Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,410,000 after buying an additional 89,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Money Express by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,338,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in International Money Express by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after buying an additional 238,533 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in International Money Express by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.57.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

