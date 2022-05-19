$142.01 Million in Sales Expected for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) to report $142.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.71 million and the lowest is $141.31 million. Office Properties Income Trust posted sales of $137.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will report full-year sales of $571.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $568.91 million to $573.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $569.56 million, with estimates ranging from $556.67 million to $582.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Office Properties Income Trust.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $147.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.32 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

OPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 145.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 73,548 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 19.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

OPI stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -178.86%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.