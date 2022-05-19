$146.52 Million in Sales Expected for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $146.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.40 million to $146.64 million. Progress Software posted sales of $129.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year sales of $613.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.30 million to $613.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $644.68 million, with estimates ranging from $643.96 million to $645.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $246,573.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,002.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,102,044 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 143,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 457,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 92,912 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Progress Software by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 120,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.94 on Thursday. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

