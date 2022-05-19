$15.32 Million in Sales Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $15.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $16.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $66.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.95 million to $83.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $32.73 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.35% and a negative net margin of 162.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

In other news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 83,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $897,458.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 902,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,733,551.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $29.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

