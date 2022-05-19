$177.49 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) will announce $177.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.45 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $164.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $725.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $691.41 million to $768.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $740.52 million, with estimates ranging from $720.80 million to $778.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE OFC opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

