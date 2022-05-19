$18.79 Million in Sales Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) will post $18.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.32 million and the highest is $19.26 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $16.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $77.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.09 million to $79.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $85.42 million, with estimates ranging from $79.94 million to $90.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Saratoga Investment.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAR. TheStreet downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Compass Point cut their price target on Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAR stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $317.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 52.74%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

