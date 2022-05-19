180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Acquires $17,248.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $17,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,031.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, March 31st, Kevin Rendino purchased 729 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $4,949.91.

Shares of TURN opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

