180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Acquires $17,248.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURNGet Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $17,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,031.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 31st, Kevin Rendino purchased 729 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $4,949.91.

Shares of TURN opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 180 Degree Capital (Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

