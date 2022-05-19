180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Acquires $17,248.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $17,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,031.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 31st, Kevin Rendino purchased 729 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $4,949.91.
Shares of TURN opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $8.35.
About 180 Degree Capital (Get Rating)
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.
