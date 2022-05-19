$189.94 Million in Sales Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) will post $189.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.30 million to $190.56 million. Chegg reported sales of $198.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $758.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $766.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $834.32 million, with estimates ranging from $798.00 million to $881.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chegg.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.
Shares of CHGG stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Chegg has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $90.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.12.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 501.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter.
Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.
