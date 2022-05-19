$2.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.28 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $9.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,220,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,302,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after buying an additional 140,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,300,000 after buying an additional 3,546,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,231,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 199,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

