$2.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.68. American Express reported earnings of $2.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.52 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

AXP opened at $156.10 on Thursday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.88 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.51 and its 200 day moving average is $175.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Express by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 20.1% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in American Express by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in American Express by 275.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after buying an additional 99,003 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

