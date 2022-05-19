$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. Southern Copper posted sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full-year sales of $11.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.94 billion to $11.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $11.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 30.61%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

SCCO stock opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 112.87%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $3,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

