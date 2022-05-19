$22.61 Million in Sales Expected for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $22.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.22 million to $23.00 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $21.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $174.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $178.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $192.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AgroFresh Solutions.
AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,959,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.
AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.85.
AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.