$22.61 Million in Sales Expected for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $22.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.22 million to $23.00 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $21.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $174.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $178.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $192.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,959,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.85.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

