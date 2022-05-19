23andMe (ME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ME stock opened at 2.93 on Thursday. 23andMe has a 12-month low of 2.15 and a 12-month high of 13.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 5.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth $188,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth $14,321,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 607.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the third quarter worth $307,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

