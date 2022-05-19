$27.91 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) will report sales of $27.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.70 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $35.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $130.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $146.63 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $159.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OESX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

OESX stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 110.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 339,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

