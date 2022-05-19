$3.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) to announce $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.76. Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings of $3.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

NYSE:SMG opened at $89.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $221.66. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 in the last ninety days. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after buying an additional 182,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,495,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,095,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,920,000 after buying an additional 578,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,363,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,672,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

