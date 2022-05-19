$309.17 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) will report sales of $309.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.00 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $242.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.29.

Shares of PAYC opened at $268.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $259.95 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.17.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,164. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

