$309.17 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) will report sales of $309.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.00 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $242.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.29.

Shares of PAYC opened at $268.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $259.95 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.17.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,164. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

