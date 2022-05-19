$34.66 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) will report $34.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.40 million to $35.08 million. CEVA reported sales of $30.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $143.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.00 million to $144.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $161.91 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $165.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on CEVA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CEVA opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. CEVA has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $761.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.30, a PEG ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CEVA by 245.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CEVA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CEVA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.