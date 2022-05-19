$350,000.00 in Sales Expected for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) will announce $350,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Celldex Therapeutics posted sales of $3.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.30 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.69. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

