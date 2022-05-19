$38.16 Million in Sales Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $38.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.80 million to $39.50 million. GAN posted sales of $34.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $157.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.26 million to $160.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $208.78 million, with estimates ranging from $199.35 million to $225.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GAN shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GAN by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,801,000 after buying an additional 78,986 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of GAN by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after purchasing an additional 539,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GAN by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 427,615 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of GAN by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 975,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 81,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GAN by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. GAN has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $144.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

