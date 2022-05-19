3i Group (LON:III) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,840 ($22.68) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on III. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,444 ($17.80) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.68) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,221.33 ($15.06).

Get 3i Group alerts:

III stock opened at GBX 1,202 ($14.82) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. 3i Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,071 ($13.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,329.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,361.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 27.25 ($0.34) dividend. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $19.25. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

About 3i Group (Get Rating)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.