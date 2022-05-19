3i Group (LON:III) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,840 ($22.68) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.68) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,444 ($17.80) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3i Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,221.33 ($15.06).

Shares of III stock opened at GBX 1,202 ($14.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £11.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,071 ($13.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.58). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,329.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,361.11.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

