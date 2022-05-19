$4.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.21 billion. Exelon posted sales of $7.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $18.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $18.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $19.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.13 on Thursday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

