$41.86 Million in Sales Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) to announce $41.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.23 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $35.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $163.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.44 million to $182.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $191.91 million, with estimates ranging from $152.72 million to $231.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of SLRC opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $833.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SLR Investment has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $20.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 174.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,375 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after purchasing an additional 306,084 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,905,000 after purchasing an additional 355,581 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 365,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 27.5% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the period.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

