$426.40 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) to report $426.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.50 million and the highest is $428.30 million. Daseke reported sales of $404.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Daseke had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 68.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. Daseke has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $470.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 187.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

