$5.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) will announce $5.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $4.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $21.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.16 billion to $24.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $25.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

STLD opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.92. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

